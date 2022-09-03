‘Naked and Afraid’ Contestant Melanie Rauscher’s Cause of Death Revealed

The report from the Yavapai County Medical Examiner has confirmed the cause of death for Naked And Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher, who died in July in Arizona.

According to TMZ, she died of difluoroethane toxicity, and cans of dust cleaner were discovered next to her body while she was dog-sitting at a residence while the homeowners were on vacation. The report says the Naked and Afraid contestant “inhaled the toxic propellant, leaving her unresponsive” and drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Rauscher appeared on the hit Discovery Channel reality show in 2013 and then again in 2015 in the spinoff series, Naked and Afraid XL. The series puts people in the middle of nowhere and then takes away the clothes off their backs. Two survivalists are tasked with surviving 21 days.

Her co-contestant in Africa, Jeremy McCaa posted a note about Rauscher recently to his Facebook Page, thanking Discovery “for having a special touch added to this season in honor of Mel.” He also wrote, “she was a beast of a woman that couldn’t be tamed and thought outside of the box. I love you Mel.”

Rauscher served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War and she was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center at the time of her passing. She was also an athlete, Eagles fan, and a “natural comedian,” according to her obituary.

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration toll-free number: 1-800-662 HELP (4357).