‘Shadows’ Finale, More ‘Sugar,’ Doctor-‘Patient’ Suspense, ‘Frontline’ on Democracy

Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wraps its fourth season with the nest adjusting to Baby Colin’s awkward growing pains. OWN’s Queen Sugar begins its seventh and final season. The psychological suspense drama The Patient adds new twists to its head games. Frontline weighs in on threats to American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

What We Do in the Shadows

Season Finale 10/9c

The fourth season of the wickedly funny vampire comedy ends with choruses of the Fiddler on the Roof standard “Sunrise, Sunset” (also the episode title), lamenting the extreme growth spurt of baby-no-longer Colin (Mark Proksch), whose adolescent rebelliousness has surrogate dad Laszlo (Matt Berry) in a state of despair. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is just as distraught, having lost her nightclub’s main novelty attraction. Even Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is at his wits’ end, seeing that nothing ever really changes in this haunted house of fools. Until it does.

Ben Adams/ 2022 Warner Bros.

Queen Sugar

Season Premiere 9/8c

Continuing its tradition of being directed solely by women, nearly three dozen of whom made their directing debuts during its run, Ava DuVernay’s soulful family drama returns for a seventh and final season. The story jumps ahead six months with a happy event—the christening of Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla’s (Bianca Lawson) baby—and some potential bad news for the Bordelons, when Sam Landry (David Jensen) delivers a bombshell that could once again threaten the family’s land.

Suzanne Tenner/FX

The Patient

In the final moments of the two-part premiere, we became aware that there was someone else in the house besides serial-killer Sam (Domnhall Gleeson) and his chained-in-the-basement therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell). A new element only intensifies the stakes in their unorthodox and suspenseful sessions, with Sam insisting that all of his victims deserved it and Alan using everything in his playbook to keep his patient from killing again, while also arguing for his freedom.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Frontline

Season Premiere

Frontline, arguably TV’s most important public-affairs documentary series, opens a new season with veteran producer Michael Kirk’s unsparing analysis of the state of democracy in America post-Jan. 6. (Don’t be surprised if excerpts from President Biden’s recent speech are included.) As the title suggests, the report examines how the heated political rhetoric of the former administration and disinformation about the 2020 election led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol that attempted to subvert a peaceful transfer of power.

Inside Tuesday TV: