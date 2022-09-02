Emily Deschanel Says ‘Devil in Ohio’ Plays With ‘What’s Good, What’s Bad, What’s Evil’ (VIDEO)

A hospital psychiatrist, Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) takes in a mysterious, traumatized teen patient, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), in Devil in Ohio, Netflix‘s new suspense thriller based on the novel by Daria Polatin.

Mae wants to assimilate with the Mathis family, including Suzanne’s three daughters, but she’s also trying to hide things from her past.

See Also 'Devil in Ohio' Boss on the Question You'll Be Asking Into the Show's Final Moments Netflix limited series stars Emily Deschanel as a hospital psychiatrist whose world is turned upside down when she helps a cult escapee.

“You’ll see there’s twists and turns with what Mae does because of her trauma. This whole thing plays with trust, suspicion, what’s good, what’s bad, what’s evil,” Deschanel says.

As for the “devil” of the title? “We dive into Mae’s background, which is pretty scary — her community, where she comes from. We don’t have to be scared of many supernatural things here — it’s human beings who are the scary entity in this show but there’s an element of devil worship,” Deschanel says.

“Mae just wants to be a normal teen, but there’s a dark shadow,” Arthur says. As past and present collide, Suzanne, her family, and Mae all find themselves in danger.

Devil in Ohio, Streaming Now, Netflix