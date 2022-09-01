‘Ghosts’ First Look: Woodstone’s B&B Is Open for Season 2 Business (PHOTOS)

Ready to check back into Woodstone’s B&B? We have an exclusive first look at Ghosts Season 2 return with new key art and a fun promo promising plenty of shenanigans for the livings and their ghoulish cohabitants.

In the key art, below, the living couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) — who inherited the mansion from her dead relative — stand ready to greet customers at the desk of their newly-opened establishment.

Meanwhile, in the background of both key art variations, Ghosts Pete (Richie Moriarty), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and Trevor (Asher Grodman) stand ready to greet guests in their own way.

Set to return Thursday, September 29, the living and ghoulish inhabitants of the B&B gear up for new challenges and potential major changes. As teased in the exclusive video promo, above, things are picking up where they left off after Sam and Jay fell through the floor, leaving him resting up in bed following the ordeal.

When Jay awakes, he can’t help but wonder if his fall could have the same impact on him as Sam’s did on her ability to see the Ghosts of Woodstone. “Do you think I can see them?” he asks Sam, sitting up in bed.

“See who?” she asks. Jay’s quick to respond, saying, “Ghosts, I mean, when you hit your head, you could see ghosts.” While Sam can’t quite answer that question, Jay goes in search of the answer. Will he find what he’s looking for? Fans will have to wait and see when the show returns, but for now, check out the fun first looks, above, and get ready to check back into Woodstone later this September on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 8:30/7:30c, CBS