Are you ready to return to Woodstone? Well, the cast of Ghosts is ready to welcome back viewers this fall with their Season 2 premiere on CBS.

While fans will have to wait until September 29 to experience the return for themselves, CBS is teasing what they can look forward to in newly released photos and an episode description for the Season 2 debut. In the episode, aptly titled “Spies,” Sam (Rose McIver) is enlisting the Ghosts to help her and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) secure a good review from an overly critical couple — Tom (Don Lake) and Debbie (Meagen Fay) — who are dropping in to stay at the Woodstone B&B.

Along with this task, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) does his best to mesh his two worlds, including the one he’s been living in at Woodstone and the new one he’s building with Nigel (John Hartman). As Isaac tries integrating Nigel into his friend group, some interesting situations will unfold.

Joining McIver, Ambudkar, Jones, Hartman, and guest stars Lake and Fay are Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty, Devan Long, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and more. Below, we’re rounding up some of the photos from the Season 2 premiere. Scroll through them, below, and don’t miss Ghosts when the hilarious comedy returns to CBS this fall.

Ghosts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 8:30/7:30c, CBS