‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere: The Spirits Plays ‘Spies’ (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Ghosts Season 2 cast premiere
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Are you ready to return to Woodstone? Well, the cast of Ghosts is ready to welcome back viewers this fall with their Season 2 premiere on CBS.

While fans will have to wait until September 29 to experience the return for themselves, CBS is teasing what they can look forward to in newly released photos and an episode description for the Season 2 debut. In the episode, aptly titled “Spies,” Sam (Rose McIver) is enlisting the Ghosts to help her and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) secure a good review from an overly critical couple — Tom (Don Lake) and Debbie (Meagen Fay) — who are dropping in to stay at the Woodstone B&B.

Along with this task, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) does his best to mesh his two worlds, including the one he’s been living in at Woodstone and the new one he’s building with Nigel (John Hartman). As Isaac tries integrating Nigel into his friend group, some interesting situations will unfold.

'Ghosts': Can Jay See the Spirits of Woodstone in a Season 2 First Look?See Also

'Ghosts': Can Jay See the Spirits of Woodstone in a Season 2 First Look?

Plus, find out what the B&B residents have been up to this summer.

Joining McIver, Ambudkar, Jones, Hartman, and guest stars Lake and Fay are Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty, Devan Long, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and more. Below, we’re rounding up some of the photos from the Season 2 premiere. Scroll through them, below, and don’t miss Ghosts when the hilarious comedy returns to CBS this fall.

Ghosts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Ghosts Season 2 Premiere Sheila Carrasco and Asher Grodman
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and pant-less stock broker Trevor (Asher Grodman) observe chaos from above with a conspiratorial air to them.

Ghosts Season 2 Danielle Pinnock and Brandon Scott Jones
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Shock registers across jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and soldier Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) faces,could it be a reaction to Jay’s fall last season?

Ghosts Season 2 cast
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Could they be trying to find out what state Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is in after his fall in the Season 1 finale? Alberta and Pete (Richie Moriarty) look a little worried themselves as Sam addresses her husband.

Ghosts Season 2 Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) show their incoming guests some hospitality while the Ghosts look on.

Ghosts Season 2 Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Could their fear of a bad review come true? The pair seem fairly concerned in this reactive photo.

Ghosts Season 2 cast
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Pete, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Trevor, and Alberta are getting in on the reaction it appears as they look on from behind Sam and Jay.

Ghosts Season 2 Rose McIver
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam shows Tom (Don Lake) and Debbie (Meagen Fay) to their room.

Ghosts Season 2 Sheila Carrasco, Roman Zaragoza, Danielle Pinnock
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Will the Ghosts see a different side of Tom and Debbie?

Ghosts Season 2 cast premiere
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Flower, Alberta, Trevor, and Pete seem to be among the welcoming squad, even if the livings can’t see them.

Ghosts Season 2 Devan Long, John Hartman, Brandon Scott Jones
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Off on adventures of their own, Isaac attempts bridging the gap between his world at Woostone with Ghosts like Thorfinn (Devan Long), and the new one he’s creating with Nigel (John Hartman).

Ghosts Season 2 John Hartman and Brandon Scott Jones
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Isaac appears to be showing Nigel around the basement where the Cholera ghosts are. And although Isaac doesn’t look thrilled, Nigel looks downright terrified.

Ghosts Season 2 Devan Long and Betsy Sodaro
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) sends a glance in Thorfinn’s direction from the basement.

Ghosts Season 2 Brandon Scott Jones and John Hartman
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Can Isaac and Nigel find common ground to build their relationship on?

Ghosts - CBS

Ghosts where to stream

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Brandon Scott Jones

Danielle Pinnock

Devan Long

Don Lake

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver

Sheila Carrasco

Utkarsh Ambudkar