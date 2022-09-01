Emily Blunt Wants Revenge in Trailer for Epic Western ‘The English’ (VIDEO)

Emily Blunt is embarking on an epic journey across the American Wild West in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The English, which is set to premiere on Friday, November 11.

In the newly released trailer (watch below), Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer‘s Eli Whipp join forces as they attempt to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Viewers are given brief glimpses of shoot-outs, bodies strewn over barbed wire fences, a creepy-faced Frankenstein woman, and a blood-splattered cowboy laughing maniacally. It looks unsettling!

The series follows Locke and Whipp as they seek to fulfill their destinies, but neither is aware that those destinies are rooted in a shared past. Across their journey, they are faced with terrifying obstacles that will test their limits, both physically and psychologically. As each obstacle is overcome, the pair draw closer to their ultimate destination: the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is in Hoxem where the pair’s intertwined history will begin to be understood, amid an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders. Eventually, Locke and Whipp will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

The series, created by Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman), also stars Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (The Detectorists), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror). Blick also serves as writer and director and executive produces alongside Blunt and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders), while Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) is on board as a producer.

The English, Premieres, Friday, November 11, Prime Video