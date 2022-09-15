‘Young Sheldon’ Boss Previews Romance & Growing Pains in Season 6

Undeclared cigarettes and a Mexican border detainment? Sounds very FBI, but it’s actually the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, following genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his lively Texas family. Here’s what develops in Season 6:

A Romantic Rescue?

The comedy picks up right at Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) call from jail, where she and grandson Georgie (Montana Jordan) landed after his smuggling scheme went south. With George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Meemaw’s ex, Dale (Craig T. Nelson), coming to bail them out, could she and cantankerous Dale reignite? “There’s still a spark,” exec producer Steve Holland teases.

Campus Commitments



Sophomore Sheldon spends more nights in his East Texas Tech dorm room. Also, he and twin Missy (Raegan Revord) hit their teens!

A Powder Keg

Mary (Zoe Perry) keeps that part-time job at the bowling alley — unaware of the flirtation between her husband and new boss Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman). “It brings up some tension between George and Mary and George and Brenda,” Holland reveals.

Georgie Stepping Up

As he woos pregnant Mandy (Emily Osment), “Georgie tries proving he can be a good guy and a good dad,” Holland notes.

Young Sheldon, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 8/7c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.