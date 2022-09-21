‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5

Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5.

Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.

“There will be a major revelation about the history of the family where everybody’s going to go, ‘What?!’” teases executive producer Bruce Helford.

Like the Conner kerfuffle, Goldufski siblings Neville and Louise (Katey Sagal) also contend with each other — which can’t help but trickle down to Louise’s marriage to patriarch Dan (John Goodman).

And come October, the most wonderful time of the year (for them) is celebrated with “a big Halloween show in the famous Conner style,” the EP promises.

The Conners, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.