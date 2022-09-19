Class is almost back in session for the students and teachers of Abbott Elementary as Season 2 kicks off Wednesday, September 21.

In preparation for the incoming pupils, Tyler James Williams‘ Gregory Eddie is settling into his role as a full-time educator at the establishment after boarding the team as a long-term substitute in Season 1. For the actor, it’s been an interesting reversal of roles as it isn’t lost on Williams that he once played the student.

“It was weird,” Williams admits of taking on the role of teacher, “But also, it’s really fulfilling to watch the kids get the spark for the first time.” The actor memorably broke big on TV in the 2000s with Everybody Hates Chris when he was in their place.

“I remember when I got my first spark on set,” Williams recalls. “To watch them and see that they’re understanding it and falling in love with the process, and being able to guide that journey for them,” Williams says “really fulfilling for me.”

Viewers will see more of that onscreen this season as Gregory takes a more hands-on approach in his full-time teaching role. “For the first time in Gregory Eddie’s career, he’s starting a school year as the teacher of a class. He’s not just subbing in. So he has to figure out what tone he wants to set,” Williams teases.

“He’s not just falling into somebody else’s rhythm and curriculum,” the actor adds. “He gets to set it himself. What does that look like for him? And that’s something I’m really looking forward to exploring.” Viewers will get to see Gregory dip his toes into the full-time teaching pool with the premiere episode aptly titled “Development Day.”

The installment will see Gregory and colleagues Janine (Quinta Brunson), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Ava (Janelle James), Deborah (Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) readjust into teaching mode following a summer away from school. And according to the episode’s description, Gregory is “in over his head with the curriculum.”

And so, in Season 2, viewers will get “to see him decide the type of teacher he wants to be,” Williams says of Gregory. As for fans hoping for a spark between his character and Brunson’s Janine, Williams says, “I know it’s a bizarre take, but I’m team Tariq (Zack Fox). I love how immature he is. I want to see that work out, but I don’t know if I’m going to get that.”

Considering that Tariq and Janine broke up at the end of Season 1 proves promising for viewers holding out hope for her and Gregory. Whether that will come to pass remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain, and it’s that there’s plenty of laughter on the Abbott horizon.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, ABC