‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Kyra Sedgwick & Elsie Fisher Cast in Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast is growing in Season 2 as the Prime Video show adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher to their ensemble.

The hit show which was renewed before its debut earlier this summer is currently in production in North Carolina. Sedgwick and Fisher join the show in recurring roles that have yet to be revealed as details around their characters remain under wraps.

Based on Jenny Han‘s book series, The Summer I Turned Pretty became the number one show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend and Season 2 is well underway with the help of showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka who executive produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

Described as a multigenerational drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty hinges on a love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and two brothers — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) — as well as the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships. It’s a coming-of-age tale about first love, heartbreak, and the magic of a perfect summer.

Sedgwick is best known for her role on TNT‘s crime drama The Closer and most recently appeared on television in ABC‘s comedy Call Your Mother. Her other television credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and directing for Grace and Frankie, City on a Hill, and Ray Donovan.

Meanwhile, Fisher made her breakthrough with A24’s film Eighth Grade for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. She’s since featured in series ranging from Hulu‘s Castle Rock to HBO‘s dark comedy Barry. Stay tuned for more on Sedgwick and Fisher’s roles as Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty continues to take shape at Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video