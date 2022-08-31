‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Ashley Tropez, who appeared in an episode of A&E‘s Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. The police report listed her age as 24, though other sources claim she was 28.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Tropez was found “suffering from traumatic injuries” by Victorville police deputies, who had responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on Friday, August 26. While details on how exactly Tropez died are still unclear, police have identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. It is believed that Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may have been squatting at the residence.”

Tropez appeared on the A&E reality show in 2011 when she was 17 years old (which would make her 28 as of 2022) for “fighting, getting in trouble and selling weed” and identifying as a gang member. The Emmy-nominated series chronicled “programs for troubled teens in which inmates reveal the realities of prison life in the hope of deterring them from a life of crime,” according to the show’s official description. It aired its last episode in 2015.

In the episode, the cameras caught up with Tropez after her jail visit. “I’m still the same person,” Tropez said at the time. “I just be everywhere, from friends to family’s houses. Just chilling.”

Anyone with more information about the case is urged to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.