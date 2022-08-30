“This is the story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell,” Jensen Ackles says in his signature low growl at the top of the TV Insider exclusive trailer for The Winchesters, above. Played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, the story of how Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents got together is the driving tale behind The Winchesters. And in the all new trailer for The CW‘s Supernatural prequel, John and Mary’s meeting is far from a meet-cute.

Mary has already gone up against her fair share of demons by the time she meets the very green John, who battles his first in the video, but inadvertently hits Mary in the face instead. She hits him right back, and then tells him to “stop helping!” before whacking her leg across the hellish figure’s face.

“What was that?!” a panicked John asks. As Mary replies, “That was a demon from Hell.” Welcome to the rest of your life, John!

In The Winchesters, Mary is an experienced hunter searching for her father. “My dad went hunting for demons, and now he’s missing,” she says in the 40-second clip. John is eager to help her after his brush with danger, but Mary warns him against the difficult life, saying, “You don’t want any part of this.” Supernatural fans know that effort is futile. Check out the full promo, above.

The new Winchesters trailer raises the stakes from previous teasers with quit cuts to the other worldly threats John, Mary, and their friends — fellow hunter Carlos Cervantez (JoJo Fleites), rare book shop owner/occult expert Ada Monroe (Demetria McKinney), and librarian Latika Desai (Nida Khurshid) — encounter.

In one moment, a demon’s black smoke raids Ada’s store, sending books flying off the shelves as she flees. But it then enters Ada’s body in a truly spooky moment. Not a highlight of her day, no doubt. Still, John finds the threats thrilling.

“Saving people, hunting things — I was born to do this,” John declares.

Premiering October 6, The Winchesters Episode 1 will feature Ackles’ return as Dean Winchester, though he’ll only appear in one episode (he also executive produces the series for The CW). Have no fear, Baby will be with him.