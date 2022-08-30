‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Sets New York Comic Con Appearances

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan is heading to New York City this October as the actor sets his New York Comic Con appearances.

Along with making Q&A appearances, Heughan will be doing small group Meet & Greets and Photo Ops for a limited number of fans. With a variety of different packages available, Outlander fans have plenty of opportunities to see their favorite TV Highlander at the event.

Heughan will be attending the show all day on Saturday, October 8, and part of Sunday, October 9. A limited number of packages for his Meet & Greets, Q&As, Photo Ops, and more go on sale beginning Wednesday, August 31 at 1 p.m. ET on the official New York Comic Con website. The landing page to purchase these packages can be found here.

While fans await Heughan’s return as Jamie Fraser and anticipate his return to traveling with Graham McTavish in Men in Kilts, this is the perfect way to catch up with the actor. Below, we’re breaking down the details for each of Heughan’s NYCC packages.

Sassenach Tier – $1,500

This tier includes one 4-day ticket to NYCC (regularly valued at $210), one professional Photo Op with Heughan, a 25-minute small group Meet & Greet session with the actor, including a selfie, autograph, and group Photo Op with the other fans in your session. You’ll also receive front row seating at the Saturday Evening Q&A, priority seating at the Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord Q&A on the Empire Stage. The Sunday Q&A will feature Heughan alongside special guests that will be announced at a later date. Those who purchase this tier will have access to a VIP concierge during and two weeks before the show to help answer any questions. It should be noted that attendees must arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to the panel in order to assure you will have a seat.

This package is also available to fans who have already purchased NYCC tickets for a reduced rate of $1,290. The no-ticket version of this package includes all of the same perks, but you must have a 4-Day NYCC ticket or NYCC tickets for Saturday and Sunday to buy it.

See Also 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Announces 'Waypoints' Memoir The actor is gearing up for his first solo book this fall.

Brown-Haired Lass Tier – $415

This tier features one Saturday and one Sunday ticket to NYCC (valued at $65 each), one autograph from Sam Heughan, priority seating behind Sassenach Tier package holders at the Saturday Evening Q&A on the Empire Stage, and guaranteed seating at the Sunday morning Q&A. If you already have NYCC tickets for Saturday and Sunday, or a 4-Day NYCC ticket, you can purchase this package for $285.

Sorcha Tier – $179

This tier includes one Saturday ticket to NYCC and preferred seating behind Brown-Haired Lass Tier package holders at the Saturday Evening Q&A.

Sam Heughan Q&A Ticket Bundle – $95

This bundle is for fans who do not already have a Saturday or 4-Day NYCC ticket, and it provides one Saturday ticket to NYCC along with general admission seating at the Sam Heughan Saturday Evening Q&A on the Empire Stage.

Sam Heughan Q&A Ticket -$30

If you already have a Saturday or 4-Day NYCC ticket, this purchase allows general admission seating at the Sam Heughan Saturday Evening Q&A.

Additionally, Outlander fans can look forward to meeting two other stars from the show as Duncan LaCroix and David Berry — who play Murtagh Fraser and Lord John Grey — will be at NYCC to meet fans for Photo Ops and autographs. The packages above only include Photo Ops and Autographs with Sam Heughan, and fans can join him for the Outlander Photo Op session alongside LaCroix and Berry, but if they want to meet the other actors separately, they can seek out Photo Ops and Autographs through Epic Photos Ops starting Wednesday, August 31 at 1 p.m. ET here.

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet Sam and some of his Outlander friends this October, check out these NYCC packages and stay tuned for more details as the event approaches.