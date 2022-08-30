‘Thai Cave Rescue’: Netflix Releases First Trailer For Docudrama (VIDEO)

Netflix‘s upcoming Thai original series Thai Cave Rescue, about the incredible Tham Luang cave rescue that captivated people around the world in 2018, has revealed its first trailer.

The six-episode limited series was filmed entirely in Thailand and centers on the real-life story of the 12 young boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach who became stuck in a cave complex near the Myanmar border. The story is told from the boys’ perspective, as well as their families and the vast global team that helped save them.

In the trailer (watch below), we see the boys enter the cave as rain starts to pour and water levels begin to rise. “We have two enemies right now, weather and water,” says one of the rescuers as we see family members finding out that their children are trapped in the cave. There are also clips of the rescue mission featuring Thai locals, Navy SEALS, and other volunteers from across the globe.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Michael Russell Gunn (Designated Survivor) and Dana Ledoux Miller (Narcos) are behind the series, which is directed by Thailand’s Baz Poonpiriya (Bad Genius) and U.S. director Kevin Tancharoen (The Book of Boba Fett). Executive producers include Gunn and Miller, alongside Jon N. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Lance Johnson (Troop Zero), John Penotti (Crazy Rich Asians), John Logan Pierson (Patriots Day), and Tim Coddington (Mulan).

Twelve local Thai actors play the young boys, and filming took place at the homes of the real boys and Tham Luang, where the boys were trapped. Also starring is Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote as Coach Eak, Thaneth “Ek” Warakulnukroh as governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund as hydraulic engineer Kelly, Manatsanun “Donut” Panlertwongskul as park ranger Pim, Supakorn “Tok” Kitsuwan as former Navy SEAL diver Saman “Ja Sam” Gunan, and Bloom Varin as army doctor Colonel Bhak Loharjun.

Thai Cave Rescue, Premieres, Thursday, September 22, Netflix