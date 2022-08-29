‘The Sopranos’ Actor Robert LuPone Dies at 76

It’s been a rough few months for our friends from New Jersey. Robert LuPone, who played Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) neighbor and family doctor Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos has died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer.

The veteran actor is the brother of Tony and Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone.The theater group MCC Theater, co-founded by Robert, shared the sad news via their Instagram page.

The company went on to post a tribute to LuPone on their theater page.

“MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone passed away Saturday, August 27 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son Orlando, sister Patti, and brother William. He is also survived by the profound impact he had on us,” the caption reads.

“Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked into our souls. He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say ‘Let’s talk,’ the tribute concludes.

LuPone’s passing comes after a number of Sopranos deaths this year. In March of this year, the show said goodbye to Paul Herman, better known as Beansie Gaeta on the HBO drama, at the age of 76. Then in April, Rae Allen, who played Livia Soprano’s sister and Tony’s aunt, died at age 95. One month later in May, Danny Scalercio portrayer Bruce MacVittie passed away at age 65, and in July, Tony Sirico, who brilliantly played Paulie Walnuts, died at age 79.

LuPone also appeared on the soap opera Guiding Light and won a Daytime Emmy award for his work on All My Children. He received a Tony Nomination for his performance as Zach in A Chorus Line.