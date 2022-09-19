‘The Neighborhood’ Boss Previews the Big Changes in Store for Season 5

In Season 5 of the Pasadena-set comedy, The Neighborhood, cantankerous auto shop owner Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) may do the unimaginable and start to embrace change.

Just not right away: The opener finds him looking around his beloved neighborhood and wishing people would get their electric scooters off his lawn.

Calvin’s wife, Tina (Tichina Arnold), will be adjusting too, now that their youngest son, Marty (Marcel Spears), is engaged to boxer Necie (Chelsea Harris). “There’s somebody else who’s taken the first slot above her,” explains executive producer Mike Schiff.

Next-door neighbor Gemma (Beth Behrs), meanwhile, spirals after her 12-year-old son, Grover (Hank Greenspan), lies to her. “It throws her whole world into a tailspin,” Schiff says.

And Gemma’s freewheeling husband, Dave (Max Greenfield), realizes his new job as a counseling therapist at Veterans Affairs comes with a lot of red tape. Adds Schiff, “Calvin, who sees himself as a negotiator, is going to try to help with that.”

The Neighborhood, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, CBS

