‘Love Island USA’: Season 4 Winners Are Crowned, But Will The Relationship Last?

The fourth season of Love Island USA crowned its latest winning couple on Sunday, August 28, as fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi walked away with the coveted $100,000 grand prize.

Morrison, a babysitter/author from Los Angeles, and Pandolfi, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also from L.A., coupled up at the beginning of Season 4. Despite the many challenges, temptations, and shocking twists along the way, the two Islanders ended up staying strong throughout the season.

Fellow finalist couples Jesse Bray & Deborah Chubb and Isaiah Campbell & Sydney Paight finished as runners-up. These two pairs had also coupled up in the premiere episode after meeting for the first time.

Hosted by actress Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and narrated by British comedian Iain Stirling, Season 4 of the hit reality dating series premiered on Peacock on July 9, 2022. Based on the original British series, the show sees a group of singles living together in a luxury villa. Throughout their stay, temptations rise and drama ensues as they must decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new.

Viewers at home get to vote to determine which contestants get another shot at love and who leaves the villa empty-handed with nothing but a broken heart to show. The latest season saw boundaries pushed like never before as the show introduced unpredictable twists and turns and unexpected surprises.

While many fans were happy to see Morrison and Pandolfi walk away with the win, others questioned whether the relationship would last in the outside world. And some viewers felt like Campbell and Paight were robbed of the victory.

“Proof that love doesn’t have to be hard—it can be gentle, patient, mutually respectful, and beautiful,” wrote one viewer. “OUR WINNERS!!! CONGRATULATIONS ZETA AND TIMMY.”

“We’re never getting a love island couple like zeta and timmy again, they gave us EVERYTHING,” added another supporter.

“Sydney and Isaiah were robbed. Call a spade a spade. Their love story was a far truer reflection of how couples in love are in the real world,” tweeted one fan. “I mean, Zimmy never said they love each other, didn’t become GF/BF, never had sex. How have they managed to steal this?!”

Regardless, Team Zimmy were the winners, and now the tough part begins. As one viewer noted, “It was nice while it lasted on the show; now the real test will be if it’ll last in real life and, judging by the track record of LI USA, it’s not very promisin. We’ll see if these two break the jinx!”

