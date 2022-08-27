Dancing With the Stars could have another famous celebrity offspring to add to its reality competition dance-fest: Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Joseph Baena, is reportedly competing in the upcoming Season 31, premiering September 19 on Disney+.

According to Deadline, Baena will be part of the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 cast, which has not yet been announced. The rumors were fueled by photos obtained by TMZ seemingly showing Baena arriving for rehearsal. In the shots, Baena wears an all-white outfit that he reportedly posed in for phots on his Instagram account (though the photos appear to be deleted). TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi, are also rumored to be competing this season.

Like his famous dad, Baena is also a bodybuilder and weight lifter. He has also worked as a real estate agent. You may remember that Banea is the son of Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom Schwarzenegger had an affair when he was married to Maria Shriver.

Former famous-parent contestants on Dancing With the Stars include Bindi Irwin (daughter of the late Steve Irwin), Rumer Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore), and Chaz Bono (son of Cher).

So what does Baena’s famous dad think about his son’s foray into the reality TV sphere? The 24-year-old told previously told Men’s Health that when it comes to his acting pursuits, he doesn’t ask his dad to make any phone calls or introductions on his behalf.

“Even though I could call him anytime, I was too proud,” Baena said. “My dad is old-school, he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I. I love the word honor, and I’m very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?”

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will be airing live and ad-free on Disney+. On December 8, Disney+ debuts its ad-supported tier called Disney+ Basic. Dancing With the Stars should be concluded by then, so unless there are reruns in December, you should be able to enjoy the reality competition without commercials.

The hosts this season are Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribiero and Tyra Banks, with returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Let’s see if this bodybuilder can take home the mirrorball!