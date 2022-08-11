‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Air Without Ad Breaks on Disney+

As Dancing With the Stars prepares for its big streaming debut on Disney+ this fall, fans can look forward to a new format as the show goes ad-free on the platform.

Yes, the long-running competition show will air undisrupted by commercials in its new home, according to TV Line. Season 31 of the reality show will look a little different as the entire run will be free of ad breaks. Disney+ doesn’t currently feature commercials, but beginning on Thursday, December 8 the streamer will launch its ad-supported tier known as Disney+ Basic.

The launch is slated to take place just after the typical fall season cycle that Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is likely to follow, meaning the ad-supported Disney+ won’t be available until after the finale. No details about whether the show’s previously-announced Season 32 would feature ads once Disney+ Basic launches.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end.

As longtime fans know, Dancing With the Stars‘ format has always used ad breaks as a means of building anticipation and giving dancers time to prepare for performances. It will be interesting to see how these changes will be handled. Don’t miss out when Dancing With the Stars returns with co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks this fall.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Premiere, Monday, September 19, Disney+