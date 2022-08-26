‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Negotiating for Second Season of Amazon Drama

The Chris Pratt-starring action thriller The Terminal List could be returning as the actor is said to be in negotiations with Amazon Prime Video for a second season.

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL seeking to avenge the murder of his family. The series — which also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn — premiered on July 1, 2022.

In a recent interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Carr, who serves as an executive producer on the show, revealed that there are plans for a second season. “Chris wants to do it, and Amazon wants to do it. But it could all fall apart,” he said. “It would be an eight-part series based on the second book True Believer. We shall see.”

Carr also noted that Season 2 would lighten the workload for Pratt, whose role in the first season was pretty demanding. “We almost killed Chris last time!” Carr stated. “He carried the weight of the show on his shoulders but never complained once. Virtually every scene was him. It was a lot of work. I’ve worked in a couple of subplots to take the pressure off him in the next series.”

While the first season received mixed reviews from critics, the show was a success in terms of viewership. In its first full week of ratings, The Terminal List rose to No.2 on the list of America’s most streamed shows, amassing 1.6 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes.

In the meantime, Carr is currently finishing up his sixth book in the James Reece series. The military man turned author told the Daily Mail that he retreats to a cabin in the woods to write his novels.

“It means there are no distractions at all,” he said. “And I am constantly thinking about the story or writing it even if I’m making a sandwich or getting a drink – even if it’s a whisky!”

