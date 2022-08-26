‘See’-Ya Later, ‘Sisters’ Gone Bad, ‘Me Time’ and ‘Partner Track’ on Netflix
One of the original Apple TV+ series, See, begins its third and final season. Also on Apple: the dark comedy Bad Sisters escalates its bad behavior. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are buddies in the raucous comedy Me Time on Netflix, which also launches the new workplace romantic legal drama Partner Track.
See
One of three original series that premiered on the Apple TV+ launch day of Nov. 1, 2019 (the other two were The Morning Show and For All Mankind), the post-apocalyptic fantasy adventure about a sightless civilization opens its third and final season with a year’s time jump. Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) has been living on his own in the wilderness after defeating his brother Edo, but duty calls him back to Paya for the sake of his tribe. The catalyst: a scientific breakthrough of a form of sighted weaponry that could spell doom for the already embattled human species.
Bad Sisters
After the sisters’ previous attempt to blow up their despised despot of a brother-in-law John Paul (Claes Bang) failed, eldest sis Eva (Sharon Horgan) mutters, “If we’re doing it again, we’re doing it with poison this time. Like normal women.” That’s how this dark comedy rolls. Enter sister Ursula (Eva Birthistle), a mother, nurse and (unfaithful) wife who finds herself in J.P.’s blackmailing crosshairs. Despite her “do no harm” background, will she join her siblings’ murderous crusade?
Me Time
Kevin Hart is the domesticated Mr. Mom and Mark Wahlberg the unhinged free spirit in a raucous buddy comedy that begins when dad is left alone for the first time in years and decides to hook up with his pal on a birthday weekend in the desert. Let the slapstick shenanigans ensue.
Partner Track
For those counting the days until the reimagined Ally McBeal finds its way back to TV, a romantic workplace dramedy stars Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a first-generation Korean-American lawyer who’s determined to shatter the glass ceiling and make partner at her posh law firm as a rare female person of color. Can she afford to take her eye off the prize and pursue romantic entanglements? Put it this way: If she couldn’t, there’d be no show.
Inside Friday TV:
- Secret Celebrity Renovation (8/7c, CBS): Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar heads home to Gaithersburg, Md., to surprise his selfless parents with a backyard makeover perfect for large family reunions.
- Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022 (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): The Boston Symphony’s music director Andris Nelsons conducts the celebrated orchestra, with French cellist Gautier Capuçon as featured soloist, at the annual concert, with a full audience in attendance at the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens. Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, Dvorák and, of course, Strauss are on the program.
- Sprung (streaming on Amazon Freevee): The caper comedy continues with two episodes. First, Jack (Garret Dillahunt) keeps secret his plans to interview for a job that might take him away from his fellow losers. Then their earlier mark, Melvin (James Earl), learns what the Robin Hood-like crew has been up to, and wants to get in on the action with a plan of his own.
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (streaming on Netflix): A turbo-charged reality series goes inside the family business of Sammy Maloof’s gearhead empire of stunt driving, racing and engine construction.