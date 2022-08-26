‘See’-Ya Later, ‘Sisters’ Gone Bad, ‘Me Time’ and ‘Partner Track’ on Netflix

One of the original Apple TV+ series, See, begins its third and final season. Also on Apple: the dark comedy Bad Sisters escalates its bad behavior. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are buddies in the raucous comedy Me Time on Netflix, which also launches the new workplace romantic legal drama Partner Track.

See

Season Premiere

One of three original series that premiered on the Apple TV+ launch day of Nov. 1, 2019 (the other two were The Morning Show and For All Mankind), the post-apocalyptic fantasy adventure about a sightless civilization opens its third and final season with a year’s time jump. Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) has been living on his own in the wilderness after defeating his brother Edo, but duty calls him back to Paya for the sake of his tribe. The catalyst: a scientific breakthrough of a form of sighted weaponry that could spell doom for the already embattled human species.

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

After the sisters’ previous attempt to blow up their despised despot of a brother-in-law John Paul (Claes Bang) failed, eldest sis Eva (Sharon Horgan) mutters, “If we’re doing it again, we’re doing it with poison this time. Like normal women.” That’s how this dark comedy rolls. Enter sister Ursula (Eva Birthistle), a mother, nurse and (unfaithful) wife who finds herself in J.P.’s blackmailing crosshairs. Despite her “do no harm” background, will she join her siblings’ murderous crusade?

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Me Time

Movie Premiere

Kevin Hart is the domesticated Mr. Mom and Mark Wahlberg the unhinged free spirit in a raucous buddy comedy that begins when dad is left alone for the first time in years and decides to hook up with his pal on a birthday weekend in the desert. Let the slapstick shenanigans ensue.

Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Partner Track

Series Premiere

For those counting the days until the reimagined Ally McBeal finds its way back to TV, a romantic workplace dramedy stars Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a first-generation Korean-American lawyer who’s determined to shatter the glass ceiling and make partner at her posh law firm as a rare female person of color. Can she afford to take her eye off the prize and pursue romantic entanglements? Put it this way: If she couldn’t, there’d be no show.

