‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Party Ways’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 8, “Party Ways.”]

Married at First Sight Season 15 continues to put pressure on its five couples as real life closes in with the latest episode, “Party Ways.”

While some are rising to the occasion, others are cracking under pressure trying to balance their new lives with their day-to-day routine. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the episode ranging from friendly advice to first fights. Beware of spoilers.

A Second Opinion

The episode opens with the newlyweds getting some one-on-one advice from close friends and family. Miguel starts off by catching up with his pal Steve who asks about his marriage with Lindy. Ultimately, Miguel says he knows she has his best interests at heart and that he’s liking her a lot. Krysten meets with her friend Joanna and reveals that for the most part she and Mitch are getting along great. The only reservations she has are Mitch’s penchant for clutter and his different approach to party planning. Krysten does worry aloud about sharing a detail about her past with Mitch, to which Joanna advises she be upfront and honest.

Alexis chats with her sister Amber virtually, bringing up the dog situation involving her pup Newton who was hurt by Justin’s dog. When Alexis tells her sister that she’s already told Justin she loves him, Amber is a little worried it’s too soon, warning the new bride to protect her heart. Binh meets with his friend James as his new wife Morgan meets with her “chosen older brother” Carl. Each of them receives advice about their recent hurdle regarding the honeymoon, both being told to give each other room and space to grow together and move forward. Nate laments to his pal Derek that Stacia’s pushing him to be more open, but he’s not sure how much more he can open up, admitting that he’s thinking about going to therapy to learn how.

Big Reveals

Following the friend meetups, Krysten sits down with Mitch to tell him about her relationship history, mainly the fact that she had been engaged to her former boyfriend before breaking things off when he cheated. Worried that this could be a deal breaker for him, Krysten waits for Mitch to respond, becoming delighted when he says it holds no weight over his feelings for her.

Things aren’t as pleasant for Alexis who gets upset with Justin when her dog starts throwing up blood and he happens to share with her that the pup hasn’t eaten in two days. She’s furious over his lack of sharing this information and the pair gets into a major argument. The tension continues as the pair plan their party and bicker while shopping at a candy store. Alexis complains that he’s not communicating and Justin is arguing that he didn’t have to tell her anything about her dog because he was supposedly handling the situation. Unable to see eye-to-eye, Alexis leaves the store making their party plans uncertain.

Party Time

Stacia and Nate throw a ’70s-themed bash where her sisters ask him about whether or not the couple has talked about having kids and he mentions how he isn’t so sure yet as he doesn’t even know what Stacia’s like with kids. Meanwhile, Stacia learns from Nate’s friends that he does have abandonment issues from his own mom and that she’ll just need to reassure him that all will be fine.

Lindy and Miguel throw a game show-themed party with over-the-top costumes and games for them and their friends to play. All of their friends are impressed by how well Lindy and Miguel have come to know each other in such a short time while playing a round of the Newlywed Game. But when they break into smaller groups, Lindy opens up about finding Miguel funny but that there is a recent hurdle that they’ve hit regarding names and insurance. He wants Lindy to take his name, meanwhile, Lindy wants Miguel to add her to his health insurance, while neither wants to compromise. When the term “red flag” comes up, it’s clear that Lindy is on another level.

Morgan and Binh celebrate their marriage with friends over some Mexican food and tequila. Speaking openly about their struggles on the honeymoon regarding trust, both Morgan and Binh are essentially told by their partygoers to forgive and move on in order to stick with the process.

Alexis and Justin still have their party but things are clearly tense at the ’90s-themed get-together. When Alexis addresses the room, she explains that she and Justin have gone through a fight that has put them on thin ice. She says she wants to be transparent about their struggle, taking a little dig at Justin by saying so. While Justin tells friends that their fights scare him, Alexis admits she cares for Justin and even loves him, but that she’s not quite in love with him yet.

Mitch and Krysten’s futuristic party goes off without a hitch for the most part, but she admits that his environmentally conscious approach does throw her at times. While they are on the same page about most things, Mitch and Krysten both acknowledge that he’s having a hard time with her dog, complaining about the pup’s loud snoring. Apparently, it’s so disruptive for Mitch that he can’t sleep at night, but could it be a dealbreaker?

Lindy & Miguel’s Impasse

Following the party, Miguel and Lindy talk about their differing stances on her taking his last name and him allowing her to sign onto his insurance. A fight ensues and Miguel argues that he doesn’t like this version of Lindy who is loud and conflicting with his thoughts. When the pair revisits the discussion at the end of the episode, she apologizes for taking the tone that she did, but she wants him to accept it and her because things won’t always be perfect, but that she’d like to try. Could it be the beginning of the end? Only time will tell.

Guys & Girls Meetup

The season’s participants gather in two groups as the girls chat about their current married lives and the men do the same separately. Krysten and Mitch both open up about being happier in their relationship and it relieves the women who knew Krysten was struggling on her honeymoon. The men talk about pet troubles commiserating over the hurdles they’re causing in their marriages. Alexis and Justin each detail their version of events when it comes to their dogs, and Stacia tells the viewers that she identifies with Justin based on Alexis’s description of his behavior, saying she doesn’t always feel the need to open up about something she isn’t thinking of at the time.

Lindy admits that she and Miguel had a tiff, Justin tells the men that he and Alexis have yet to consummate their marriage, and Nate admits the same. Morgan gets honest by saying there’s a lack of intimacy with Binh because of the walls she’s built around herself and hopes to work on it. Can these newlyweds overcome what’s in their way? Stay tuned as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime