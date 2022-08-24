Hall Of Fame Chiefs Quarterback & ‘Inside The NFL’ Host Len Dawson Dies at 87

Len Dawson, who was part of the 1970 Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and later a successful sports broadcaster, has died. He was 87.

According to Deadline, Dawson passed away in Kansas City today, Wednesday, August 24, just ten days after entering hospice care. His family confirmed the death in a statement to Kansas City’s KMBC, where Dawson had once worked as a sports broadcaster.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family said (via Deadline). “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Dawson, who was born on June 20, 1935, in Alliance, Ohio, played in the National Football League (NFL) and American Football League (AFL) for 19 seasons as a quarterback. He began his pro career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957 and also played for the Cleveland Browns before leaving the NFL in 1962 to join the AFL’s Chiefs. He spent his last 14 seasons with the Chiefs and rejoined the NFL after the AFL-NFL merger.

Dawson led the Chiefs to three AFL Championships (1962, 1966, 1969) and the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 1970, where he won the game’s MVP award. He retired from professional football after the 1975 season and went on to enjoy a long and successful broadcast career. From 1977 to 2001, Dawson hosted HBO’s Inside the NFL and also served as an analyst for NBC’s AFC coverage from 1977 to 1982.

The legendary football star was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. And in 2012, he was honored with The Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Check out some tributes to Dawson below.

RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AKMhxoUFYH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 24, 2022

You may be cool, but you’ll never be Len Dawson smoking a cigarette and having a beer during halftime of the Super Bowl cool. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/M8yR116dRW — Ty (@SkyyHighTy) August 24, 2022

Forever our quarterback. Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Kansas City broadcaster Len Dawson has died. He was 87 years old. Rest well, Lenny. https://t.co/rRdEug4Dp1 pic.twitter.com/iCqtIZYxp2 — KMBC (@kmbc) August 24, 2022

A Super Bowl champion and MVP, an AFL legend, an incredible broadcaster, a revered individual in so many ways. RIP to Len Dawson. pic.twitter.com/XbIVtZer1y — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 24, 2022

The NFL family mourns the loss of Hall of Fame QB and Chiefs legend, Len Dawson. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FFdqcKhwrR — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2022