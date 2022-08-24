Hall Of Fame Chiefs Quarterback & ‘Inside The NFL’ Host Len Dawson Dies at 87

Martin Holmes
Comments
Len Dawson
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Len Dawson, who was part of the 1970 Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and later a successful sports broadcaster, has died. He was 87.

According to Deadline, Dawson passed away in Kansas City today, Wednesday, August 24, just ten days after entering hospice care. His family confirmed the death in a statement to Kansas City’s KMBC, where Dawson had once worked as a sports broadcaster.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family said (via Deadline). “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Dawson, who was born on June 20, 1935, in Alliance, Ohio, played in the National Football League (NFL) and American Football League (AFL) for 19 seasons as a quarterback. He began his pro career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957 and also played for the Cleveland Browns before leaving the NFL in 1962 to join the AFL’s Chiefs. He spent his last 14 seasons with the Chiefs and rejoined the NFL after the AFL-NFL merger.

Dawson led the Chiefs to three AFL Championships (1962, 1966, 1969) and the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 1970, where he won the game’s MVP award. He retired from professional football after the 1975 season and went on to enjoy a long and successful broadcast career. From 1977 to 2001, Dawson hosted HBO’s Inside the NFL and also served as an analyst for NBC’s AFC coverage from 1977 to 1982.

The legendary football star was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. And in 2012, he was honored with The Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Virginia Patton, Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member, Dies at 97See Also

Virginia Patton, Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member, Dies at 97

She was the niece of World War II General George Patton.

Check out some tributes to Dawson below.

Inside the NFL

Len Dawson