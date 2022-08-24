‘Community’ Movie Is Definitely Happening Confirms Show Creator Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon, best known as the creator and producer of the former NBC sitcom Community, has finally shed some light on where things stand with the long-anticipated movie spin-off of the cult favorite comedy series.

Speaking to Newsweek, Harmon revealed that the movie is definitely happening. “I will now say it’s a matter of ‘when.’ I have been so careful about [saying] that,” he said. “It would have been accurate three years ago to say ‘it’s a matter of when, not if.’ The wheels have been in motion for that long.”

Set at a community college in the fictional Colorado town of Greendale, Community starred the likes of Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase. Despite threats of cancelation, behind-the-scenes drama, and changing showrunners, the show managed to air five seasons on NBC before moving to Yahoo! Screen for a sixth and final season.

The phrase “six seasons and a movie” became somewhat of a mantra, both within the show’s fictional universe and with the series’ loyal and passionate fanbase. And while fans eventually got those six seasons, they have been waiting for the promised movie for over seven years.

Harmon said he has remained cautious in the past about where things are at with the film. “The fan that Instagrams every day about Community, how can you tell them, ‘Yes, it’s definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now’ — which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot,” he explained.

“How about this for a concrete thing?” Harmon continued. “There is an outline for it. There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.”