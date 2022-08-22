‘Go, Dog. Go!’ Trailer: Cats Move to Pawston in Season 3 (VIDEO)

Cats and dogs can get along — especially if it’s on a show for kids! Things are changing in the city of Pawston in Go, Dog. Go! Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

The DreamWorks Netflix series returns for its third season on Monday, September 19, and when it does, a new family is moving to the city: Cats! “What’s up, dogs?” one asks. Watch the trailer above to see the cats and dogs living (and singing!) in harmony, their adventures — including one involving pirates and a treasure — magic acts (including a “disappearing” ball and how that actually works), and much more.

DreamWorks’ Go, Dog. Go! is inspired by the classic 1961 children’s book written and illustrated by PD Eastman. (A musical version was developed for the Seattle Children’s Theater in 2003 and has been staged throughout the United States.)

The Netflix series premiered in 2021 and follows the six-year-old Tag Barker on her adventures in the city of Pawston, a fun-loving community of dogs on the go. Tag is a skilled mechanic and loves anything that goes. With her ingenuity and creativity, Tag can go as far as any plan will take her with her best friend Scooch Pooch by her side.

Go, Dog. Go!, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 19, Netflix