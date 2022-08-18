‘Kiddie Kai’ Delves Into Competitive World of Kids Karate in First Look (VIDEO)

Forget about Cobra Kai! Discovery+ is taking a deep dive into the competitive world of kids’ karate in their new series Kiddie Kai.

Set to premiere Tuesday, September 6, Kiddie Kai focuses on the southeastern region of the United States, a hot spot for martial arts and known as The Blackbelt Byway. It seems like there is a dojo on nearly every corner, and these facilities are welcoming kids of all backgrounds to train and become blackbelts.

In an exclusive first look at the show, above, with a trailer and key art, senseis rule over their students, leaning into their competitive nature. It’s hard not to when you’re in an area where every dojo claims to be the best and every parent wants their kid to train with the top sensei.

For these young karate kids, the sensei’s word is law and for the families and children who participate in martial arts, it’s more than an after-school activity or sport as is evident in the trailer, proving it’s a way of life. The kids who are inspired to take up the practice are given a chance to prove to themselves and to others that they have the confidence and discipline it takes to be their best selves, while also kicking some major butt.

See Also Chip & Joanna Gaines Magnolia Network Collection Coming to HBO Max More than eight shows, including the full 'Fixer Upper' library and the debut of the Gaines' 'Fixer Upper: The Castle,' will land on the streamer.

Kiddie Kai features rivalries and long-standing feuds culminating in epic showdowns. Rivals Sifu Mark Williams, World Champion Mr. John Chung, Shihan Cliff Kinchen, and Sensei Jeff McGregor made names for themselves in the ’80s and ’90s, and now they’re trying to prove once and for all they’re still deserving of their titles.

Find out which dojos will live up to their reputations when Kiddie Kai arrives on discovery+. And in the meantime, catch the first looks, above.

Kiddie Kai, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 6, discovery+