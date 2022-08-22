The Flays in L.A., Bear Grylls’ Final Challenges, the Richard Simmons Mystery, Bye-Bye ‘Kevin’

Food Network star Bobby Flay tours the eateries of Los Angeles with daughter Sophie in a culinary travelogue. Anthony Anderson and comedian Rob Riggle rise to the challenge with adventurer Bear Grylls in the Sierra Nevadas and the Great Basin Desert in the two-part Running Wild season finale. TMZ shares theories about why no one has seen fitness personality Richard Simmons in years. AMC’s comedy-drama hybrid Kevin Can F**k Himself returns for a second and final season.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast

Series Premiere 9/8c

Like father, like daughter. Renowned chef Bobby Flay isn’t the only foodie in his family, and in a three-part series (continuing the next two Mondays), he tours eateries in Los Angeles, both legendary and new, with journalist/podcaster daughter Sophie. Their eclectic taste tour ranges from the new restaurant The Barish within the iconic Roosevelt Hotel and the scenic Yamashiro Hollywood to the Original Farmers Market, Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the Tartine bakery, Gigi’s French bistro and Jitlada, where the Flays make Thai green curry with chef Jazz Singsanong. Each episode ends with Bobby and Sophie heading home to whip up a dinner inspired by their sampling of local cuisine.

National Geographic/Ben Simms

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Season Finale 9/8c

In back-to-back episodes that are a wrap for the season, Grylls takes black-ish star Anthony Anderson to the Sierra Nevada mountains to learn survival skills, culminating in a climb up a sheer rock face. Then it’s off to the Great Basin Desert with Holey Moley clown Rob Riggle, who gets serious when schooled on river crossing and ropes skills. His challenge involves playing hide and seek with Bear, and if he’s spotted, Riggle will be forced to face his greatest fear: skydiving.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons

Special 8/7c

Once a ubiquitous presence on TV, fitness fiend Richard Simmons has apparently gone off the grid for more than eight years. Naturally, the tabloid trolls of TMZ won’t let this enigmatic situation rest, turning to an eclectic group of Simmons’ nearest and dearest to reveal what’s behind his absence from the public eye. Among those grilled: comedian Bruce Vilanch, actress Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil and costume designer Leslie Wilshire. Is this for real?

Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Kevin Can F… Himself

Season Premiere 9/8c

One of those shows that must have sounded better on paper, the sitcom/drama hybrid Kevin is back for a second and final season, with Allison (Schitt’s Creek’s thoroughly committed Annie Murphy) scrambling to find a new way to escape her surreal sitcom life with the odious Kevin (Eric Petersen) after her first murder plot blew up. Now that their neighbor Neil (Alex Bonifer) has learned of her and his sister Patty’s (Mary Hollis Inboden) dark plans, the new goal is to keep him from blowing their cover. Adding to the complications: new local hero Kevin is running for office. Cue the laugh track. Then kill it.

