The Dragons Are Back, Clint Eastwood on TCM, ‘Abbott’ to the Max, Parker Posey ‘Dead’ Toxic

Return to Westeros in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Relive Clint Eastwood’s film career from the 1950s to ’70s when he’s the focus of Sunday’s TCM “Summer Under the Stars” marathon. An all-kids broadcast team announces Sunday’s MLB Little League Classic in an alternate feed on ESPN2. The Emmy-nominated Abbott Elementary expands its streaming reach, with the first season dropping on HBO Max.

HBO

House of the Dragon

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Taking place some 200 years before the action of Game of Thrones, HBO’s long-awaited prequel (based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood) is basically Succession in chain mail and armor, substituting wicked wit with fiery displays of power. Palace intrigue and gossip swirl as the kingdom, ruled by the dragon-riding Targaryen dynasty, obsesses over who will one day succeed weak-willed King Viserys (a poignant Paddy Considine): his bad-boy brother (Matt Smith), his first-born daughter (Milly Alcock, later Emma D’Arcy) or one of his younger male heirs. As the king’s cousin (Eve Best), “The Queen Who Never Was,” puts it: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.” Maybe it’s time for a change? (Read the full review.)

The Outlaw Josey Wales

SUNDAY: The monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” initiative turns its attention for 24 hours to the long and varied career of Clint Eastwood, starting at 6 am/5c with a few comic curiosities from his early years as a contract player. The 1976 revenge Western Josie Wales, the fifth film he directed, is the marathon’s prime-time centerpiece, with other highlights including the popular 1978 comedy Every Which Way but Loose (11:15 am/10:15c) and 1973’s Dirty Harry sequel Magnum Force (12:30 am/11:30c).

ABC/Raymond Liu

Abbott Elementary

SATURDAY: Nominated for seven Emmys, and recent winner of four Television Critics Association Awards including Program of the Year, ABC’s breakthrough comedy expands its streaming reach beyond Hulu, now presenting its freshman season on HBO Max. Quinta Brunson’s warm and funny mock-doc about life in an underfunded Philadelphia grade school has one of TV’s best ensembles, including nominees Sheryl Lee Ralph as a veteran kindergarten teacher who doesn’t suffer fools gladly, and scene-stealer Janelle James as the school’s biggest fool, the proudly clueless principal. It’s worth a rewatch before the new term begins.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Tales of the Walking Dead

9/8c

SUNDAY: When’s the last time any version of The Walking Dead made you laugh—intentionally? In a wacky installment of the Dead anthology, Parker Posey camps it up as a toxic insurance-agency boss who can’t make sense of the emerging zombie apocalypse in 2010. Jillian Bell is her most disgruntled employee, and with “Crazy” on the soundtrack, they both get caught up in a fantastical time loop where the only way to come out the other side alive may be to work together.

Inside Weekend TV: