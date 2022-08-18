[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of A League of Their Own.]

A League of Their Own may be inspired by the true story that inspired the 1992 film, but there are quite a few changes in tone as the series hinges on protagonist Carson’s (Abbi Jacobson) search for herself and identity.

Along the way, she strikes up a deep bond with fellow Rockford Peach Greta (D’Arcy Carden) which quickly turns romantic. As the season carried on, their relationship experiences ups and downs, but seemingly leaves things on a hopeful note as the women promise to see each other again but plan to head in different directions.

While Greta sets out for New York, Carson isn’t sure about what the future holds. Still, they’re hopeful they’ll see each other again soon before parting ways with a goodbye kiss. The only catch? Carson’s husband Charlie (Patrick J. Adams) bore witness to the believed-to-be private display of affection as he waited nearby to surprise his wife.

Although the series hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 yet, Carden is hopeful there’s more on the horizon. “There’s more story to be told for each of these characters, and I personally would love, if we were so lucky to get a Season 2, to dive deeper into some of the characters that we didn’t get to fully dive into,” the actress tells TV Insider.

“All I want to do is watch eight more hours of these characters,” Carden adds. “I think each storyline ends in a way where I want to see what happens the next minute, the next week, the next year, the next season. I really loved watching the finale and shooting the finale.”

As for building Carson and Greta’s relationship, Carden credits her long-time friendship with Jacobson for their comfortability. “Actors can act, that’s what we’re trained to do, and that’s what we can do, but having this decade-plus relationship under our belt made it so easy,” Carden marvels. “We could kind of cut to it pretty quickly, and I know what Abbi needs and Abbi knows what I need as actors and as friends.”

Without the awkward stages of having to get comfortable with a costar, Carden was ready to dive in with Jacobson. “We just speak the same language and don’t need as many words to get there,” Carden says of understanding certain moments with Jacobson.

“Abbi and I have done comedy together for so long, and I know how to make her laugh and she knows how to make me laugh, and she knows what I’m good at and I know what she’s good at, but it was fun being surprised by each other,” Carden shares. “The show can get pretty dramatic, and it was amazing to watch my friend do some stuff that I hadn’t seen her do before.”

Hopefully, fans will get to see more from Greta and Carson should Prime Video renew A League of Their Own. Until then, we’re keeping our fingers crossed like any fan in the stands would.

