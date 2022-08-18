This ‘Supernatural’ Love Interest Was Almost Another Winchester

To say that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester’s (Jensen Ackles) love lives over the 15 seasons of Supernatural were tragic would be an understatement. Relationships crashed and burned (sorry, Jess!) just like Winchesters and their loved ones died. So even though one character who was a possible love interest for one of the brothers did end up dying fighting alongside the Winchesters, chances are that would’ve happened anyway, even if she’d had a different backstory, as was apparently possible.

Season 2 introduced Sam and Dean to The Roadhouse, Ellen (Samantha Ferris) and Jo Harvelle (Alona Tal), and Ash (Chad Lindberg). And after Jo joined the brothers on a hunt in “No Exit,” the truth about the Harvelles’ history with John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was revealed. Though John and Jo’s father usually both hunted alone, they teamed up — and, as Jo told Dean after a conversation with her mom, his dad got hers killed.

Tal joined the Supernatural Then and Now podcast, in which hosts Rob Benedict (Chuck Shurley/God) and Richard Speight Jr. (Gabriel) go through the series with guests from the cast and crew, to discuss that episode and revealed that there was almost a different connection between possible love interests Jo and Dean: half-siblings.

“If I remember correctly, because it was so long ago, there were a lot of life changes to this living thing called The Roadhouse crew,” she shared. “But when I first talked to [creator] Eric Kripke about it, he did say that [there] was [the] potential that I was like a little sister, a half-sister. That was something that could have happened.”

Kripke apparently wasn’t sure if he wanted to go the love interest or half-sibling route with Jo. Tal wasn’t sure if it was the network or not, but added, “somebody wanted it to be a love interest. He was amused by the thought of they were going towards love interest then finding out that she’s a half-sister. I think it was a little too much for the network back then.” She did, however, think it would’ve been “fun” and “really funny” to play “with the potential love interest but never fully going there and then finding out that she was a half-sister.”

In the end, neither happened, though Jo and Dean did share a kiss before she died in “Abandon All Hope…” Watch that scene below.

