‘Rogue Heroes’ EP Says Renegades Are ‘Pirates of the Desert’ in Epix Series

The African desert, 1941: It seems appropriate that the moment brashly insubordinate British officers David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen), and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) gather their top-secret Special Air Service troops in Rogue Heroes, an astonishingly compelling six-episode series, the song playing on the sound-track is AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”

Not only is the World War II regiment heading into a kind of Hades — attacking German troops from behind enemy lines with little equipment — but their three SAS leaders are crass military rebels who managed to birth the unit out of frustration with Britain’s bumbling command.

“Watching these renegades work out a different way of fighting evil — it’s a bit mad, you know — but out of that madness and courage they carried out these amazing campaigns,” says executive producer Karen Wilson. “They became pirates of the desert.”

Rogue Heroes, Miniseries Premiere, Fall, Epix

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 25.