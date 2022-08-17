Ben & Erin Napier, Bobby Flay and Hilary Farr to Star in Scripted Holiday Movies

Discovery+ is already getting in the festive spirit as the streamer has announced four new Christmas movies from Food Network and HGTV. And they will feature stars such as Bobby Flay, Ben and Erin Napier, and Hilary Farr.

As reported by Variety, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable channels have recently wrapped production on the four features. Titled One Delicious Christmas, A Gingerbread Christmas, A Christmas Open House, and Designing Christmas, the four holiday specials are set to launch Friday, November 11, exclusively on Discovery+.

One Delicious Christmas stars Vanessa Marano as Abby Richmond, who inherits the Haven Restaurant and Inn in Vermont and struggles to keep the business afloat while also finding time to have a personal life. The film also stars Kathy Maloney, Alex Mallari Jr., and Food Network star Bobby Flay as top food critic Tom Kingsley.

A Gingerbread Christmas follows Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar), who leaves New York City to spend the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in Chicago. While there, she discovers that the family bakery is worse off than she imagined, and so she decides to enter a Gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (played by Food Network’s Duff Goldman) offering a $100k prize.

Meanwhile, A Christmas Open House stars Katie Stevens as Melissa Norwood, an ambitious Atlanta property stager, who joins forces with her old high school crush David Phelps (Victor Rasuk) to sell her newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia hometown. As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does a romantic relationship between Melissa and David. The film features cameos from HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier.

Finally, Designing Christmas centers on renovation show hosts Stella (Jessica Szohr) and Pablo (Marco Grazzini), who are thrown for a loop when the owners of a home slated for their upcoming holiday episode pull out. To save the episode, the team asks Stella to be their next client, meaning not only does she have to renovate her family’s Victorian home but also move her nuptials to fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin) up several months to make this their best episode yet. Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr has a cameo in the movie.

“The holidays are huge for HGTV and Food Network, which together attracted 90 million seasonal viewers last year,” Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Variety. “So we expanded our offerings and produced four scripted holiday features for Discovery+, each showcasing some of the biggest personalities on Food Network and HGTV.”