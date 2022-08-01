‘Top Chef’ Season 20 to Film in London for World All-Stars Edition

Top Chef will film entirely in London for the Bravo show’s 20th season, marking the first time the flagship series will take place completely outside the United States. And with Top Chef Season 20 set to be a World All-Stars edition, it’s bound to be a highly-competitive competition.

Premiering in 2023, Top Chef World All-Stars will bring the greatest competitors from Top Chef iterations around the globe, including winners and finalists, together to compete for the ultimate Top Chef title. Season 20 will feature 16 past winners and finalists from international versions, plus the return of Padma Lakshmi as host and head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Judges from the international versions of Top Chef will join Padma, Colicchio, and Simmons on the judges panel throughout the season, as well as global culinary experts.

“A culinary melting pot, London’s cuisine has been influenced by countries all over the world. From traditional pub food to modern Indian cuisines, the chefs will be cooking with the best ingredients the UK has to offer from its sought-after seafood, high-quality meat and produce,” the synopsis describes. “The stakes will be bigger than ever as the cheftestants cook their way through globally inspired quickfire and elimination challenges.”

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists, and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true,” Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

“I’m pleased that Top Chef has chosen London for its first-ever season outside of the US,” Victoria Prentis, Food Minister, UK Government, said. “We’re rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the UK. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink are recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality. As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, the passion, traditions, and expertise of our food and drink industry make the UK a fantastic choice for the culinary competition series.”

Top Chef has crowned over 100 winners around the world across the 29 different iterations of the culinary competition. The international versions include France (13 seasons), Canada (10 seasons), Middle East (seven seasons), Brazil (four seasons), and more. The original U.S. version first debuted in 2006. The flagship series was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host, and more.

Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, and Hillary Olsen serving as executive producers. The Top Chef format is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Top Chef World All-Stars, Premieres 2023, Bravo