‘Dogs’ Pays Respects, A Reporter Gets ‘Restless,’ Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Count of Three,’ Martin Short on ‘Password’

A moving episode of FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs brings the village together in a vigil for one of their own. Natalie Morales of The Talk moonlights as a reporter in a new recurring role on The Young and the Restless. Jerrod Carmichael makes his directing debut in the tragicomic film On the Count of Three. Martin Short cuts up as the celebrity guest on Password.

FX

Reservation Dogs

Lauded for its authenticity, Reservation Dogs finds quiet humor amid sadness in a remarkable episode that feels as real as life. The occasion: the impending death of Elora’s (Devery Jacobs) grandmother, Mabel (Geraldine Kearns), which brings the reservation community, and family members who’ve left the fold, together to sit vigil. (And yes, they even make a plate for that ever-present Spirit.) As one of Mabel’s family observes, “She’s going the right way,” surrounded by love and respect. And even a whimsical joke or two from the great beyond.

Photo courtesy of Natalie Morales.

The Young and the Restless

The Talk’s Natalie Morales (formerly of Today) puts her news background to a different use, moonlighting on the daytime soap as investigative reporter Talia Morgan, sniffing out stories in Genoa City. And she’s got a pretty juicy one when Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) returns to town after faking her own death.

Albert Camicioli

On The Count of Three

Movie Premiere

Jerrod Carmichael, Emmy-nominated for writing his revealing Rothaniel special, makes his directorial debut and stars in a tragicomedy whose subject matter of suicide is so sensitive, even the trailer comes with a viewer advisory. Carmichael co-stars with Christopher Abbott (Girls) as very troubled buddies Val and Kevin, who’ve made a joint suicide pact and decide to make the most of their last day, which includes encounters with Val’s ex (Tiffany Haddish) and Kevin’s former therapist (Henry Winkler).

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Password

10/9c

Currently stealing scenes with abandon on Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short milks it like the master comedian he is when he guests on the rebooted game show opposite Jimmy Fallon, prompting a standing ovation after each right answer. “Can you believe I did that?” he blurts after one win, his mock ego out of control. The players in the first game have Password cred, both having appeared in earlier versions (one teamed with the great Betty White, as we see in a clip). It’s always nice to see a classic show honor its past.

Syfy

Resident Alien

10/9c

Harry (Alan Tudyk), the alien in human disguise, has a neat trick for deflecting uncomfortably deep thoughts. “When I feel bad feelings, I think about Season 5 of Law & Order.” (That’s the year Sam Waterston came aboard as Jack McCoy.) His confidante Asta (Sara Tomko) is understandably upset when she realizes Harry wiped her memory of a dark incident, but she sees through his attempts to avoid confronting his own mortality. This life lesson takes a back seat to the current crisis facing the town of Patience: namely, the rampage of the newly hatched Alien Baby, who finds an unusual host in which to hide.

Inside Wednesday TV: