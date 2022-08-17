Call Me Kat loves to give subtle (and not-so-subtle) nods to star Mayim Bialik‘s past TV projects, but when the Fox sitcom kicks off its third season next month, it’ll be paying tribute to her current gig: host of the syndicated game show, Jeopardy!.

After beloved, longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, a series of guest hosts stepped in (Katie Couric and LeVar Burton among them). But it was Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings who were officially tapped to share hosting duties of the syndicated version, with Bialik helming the primetime-airing Celebrity Jeopardy!, kicking off on ABC on September 25. And while Bialik and Jennings don’t appear together on the game show, Call Me Kat is taking steps to make sure they share some screen time.

In the second season finale of the comedy, Louisville cat cafe owner Kat decided to take some time for herself and head to Paris to see where life would take her. In the Season 3 premiere, we find Kat returning home, and she’s feeling particularly chatty about her travels abroad. Can you guess who is seated next to her on the flight? None other than Jeopardy!‘s winningest contestant, Jennings (playing himself), who is much more interested in catching some sleep on the plane than hearing about Kat’s adventures.

Jennings’ appearance comes after the sitcom’s second season premiere, in which cast members from Bialik’s ’90s sitcom, Blossom — Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, and Jenna Van Oy — guest starred as themselves. Then, in the May season finale, Bialik’s Blossom TV father, Ted Wass, appeared in a dream as Kat’s deceased father.

OK, Big Bang Theory alums, time to figure out how you’re all going to make appearances!

Call Me Kat, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, Fox