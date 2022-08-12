Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is the first ever live reality show on U.S. streaming platforms. It will be co-hosted by Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribiero, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough set to return as judges. The season will air without ad breaks, aligning with Disney+’s current policy of having no ads on the platform. But that will change on December 8, when the company launches its ad-supported tier called Disney+ Basic, although DWTS is expected to be concluded by then.

Viewers can likely expect the episodes to be ad-free all season long this time around. It’s not yet known if Season 32, already a go at Disney+, will air live with ads through Disney+ Basic. While an exact air time on September 19 has not yet been announced, Dancing With the Stars aired Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Dancing With the Stars is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. The show will likely look like its previous iterations, with professional dancers and celebrities paired to take on dance challenges (including Disney-themed nights), the one major change being the lack of commercial breaks. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The streamer says The Disney Bundle is the best way to tune into Season 31, although it seems all viewers will need to watch the show is a Disney+ account. For more information about the bundle, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

“Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive produces the series with Deena Katz. Past seasons of Dancing With the Stars are currently available for streaming on Hulu.