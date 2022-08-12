The late, legendary MLB broadcaster Harry Caray returned in hologram form at the MLB’s second Field of Dreams game, which took place Thursday (August 11) on a field near the set of the famous Kevin Costner movie in Dyersville, Iowa.

Caray, who passed away in February 1998, was known for singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” which he was credited with creating and popularizing. The familiar tune rang out during the game’s seventh inning on Thursday night, with a hologram of Caray leading the anthem

“All right, let me hear you,” the hologram said. “Been a while. A one, a two, a three…” The Caray hologram then performed the song in unison with the crown in attendance for the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.

Harry Caray singing the 7th inning stretch. Goosebumps pic.twitter.com/Q6ICANu1Yh — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 12, 2022

The reactions to the hologram were mixed, to say the least. Some clearly loved the idea, with Baseball Today tweeting, “This might be the greatest ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ rendition in MLB history,” and others stating that it made them cry “just a little.”

Others, however, found the whole thing a little bit creepy. “I found the #HarryCaray hologram…… odd. Good concept. But odd in execution,” wrote one viewer. “Hologram Harry Caray is perhaps the ultimate example of “just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” added another.

I found the #HarryCaray hologram……odd. Good concept. But found it odd in execution. #FieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/8syKiErsam — James Massara (@James_Massara) August 12, 2022

“That was disrespectful for the entire audience and fans of Harry Caray. Leave a deceased man lay in peace,” tweeted another fan.

Elsewhere, Hall of Famer John Smoltz showed up to call the game on Fox despite his father dying earlier in the day.

“He lived by his faith, he loved family, and he would be so mad if I didn’t do this game,” Smoltz said during the broadcast. “I can’t think of another day to honor him. When you think of about this park, this movie and how he loved everyone of us and everyone he came into contact with. I’m the man I am because of him. He was awesome.”

In another emotional tribute, Costner, who was not at the game itself, shared memories of his late Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta. The Yellowstone star posted some photos from the movie on Instagram, writing, “In honor of MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta. ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa.”