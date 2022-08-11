‘The Rookie: Feds’ First Look: Niecy Nash Is on the Case! (VIDEO)

“I gotta shine right out the gate.”

Oh Niecy Nash-Betts, you always shine! As soon as ABC announced that the Emmy nominated scream would be leading The Rookie spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, we signed on immediately. A longtime favorite whose career has included everything from Clean Sweep to Claws to her phenomenal turn in When They See Us, it’s never a bad time when Nash-Betts shows up. Even TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the series key art makes us smile.

Unless you’re a perp, as we saw last season when her FBI special agent Simone Clark was introduced on Nathan Fillion‘s hit series. In the above exclusive teaser, we see that Simone is just as fiery and fun on the job as she was lending her help to the LAPD in April. Now, she’s back at the Federal offices as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy and, as Nash-Betts explained at the panel, her former guidance-counselor character is “going to do it her way. She doesn’t take no for an answer. She’s a lover, she’s a flirt. We’ve got a lot in common.”

Created by The Rookie‘s EP Alexi Hawley and show writer Terrence Paul Winter, Feds costars Britt Robertson, Frankie Faison, Kevin Zegers, James Lesure and Felix Solis. And yes, there will be a ton of crossovers from the mothership.