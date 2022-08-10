‘When Calls the Heart’: When Will Season 10 Premiere?

The When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale aired in May, but how long will Hearties have to wait to see what’s next?

Season 10 is now in production and is slated to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming revealed during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

Hallmark Channel announced the Season 10 pickup in June, shortly after the finale and that Lindsay Sturman has joined the series as the new showrunner. “When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” Daly said in a statement at the time. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

Added series star and executive producer Erin Krakow, “I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a tenth season. With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!”

Joining Sturman and Krakow as executive producers are Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran, and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers.

Also coming to Hallmark Channel in 2023 are the new series Ride and The Way Home, their first new scripted series in over six years. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Shores is ending with its sixth season, premiering on August 14.

When Calls the Heart, Season 10 Premiere, 2023, Hallmark Channel