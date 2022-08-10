Syfy’s comedy thriller Resident Alien resumes its second season with a voracious alien baby on the loose. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance crowns its Season 17 winner, named America’s Favorite Dancer. A&E stages civil cases in real time on Court Night Live. A series of animated shorts captures the growing pains of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

James Dittiger/SYFY

Resident Alien

10/9c

Harry (the hilarious Alan Tudyk), the alien in human’s clothing, has company as Season 2 resumes with a newly hatched and alarmingly hungry alien baby on the loose. The considerable humor in this episode is leavened by the emotional fallout from Asta (Sara Tomko) gunning down Harry’s stalker. Harry is also recovering from a gunshot wound, musing, “I do not like this human feeling of being almost dead.” He is even less thrilled about having to play marriage counselor to “Mayor Snowflake” Ben (Levi Fiehler) and his wife (Meredith Garretson): “I was doing math problems in my head just to pass the time.” I missed Harry.

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

So You Think You Can Dance

Season Finale 9/8c

No one can accuse the winner of this dance competition of coasting to the finish line. In the season finale, contemporary dancer Keaton Kermode and latin/ballroom dancer Alexis Warr fight for the “America’s Favorite Dancer” crown, performing five numbers each in a variety of styles. The winner takes home $100,000.

Zack DeZon/A&E

Court Night Live

Series Premiere 9/8c

The network that created, then canceled, Live PD (now reinvented as On Patrol: Live on Reelz) turns to the courtroom for a new series that presents civil cases litigated in real-time before community members in pop-up courtrooms in Philadelphia, Tampa, and Chicago. For some cases, viewers will be able to weigh in and vote on the verdicts from home through text messages. (Does this remind anyone of the chaotic fictional court presided over by a manic Mandy Patinkin on the most recent season of The Good Fight?) Court TV’s Vinnie Politan and Emmy-winning TV Judge Greg Mathis are the hosts, with retired judge Vonda Evans providing analysis and context to the proceedings. Let’s hope for order in these courts.

Disney+/© 2022 MARVEL

I Am Groot

Series Premiere

Watch your back, Baby Yoda. The adorable sapling from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise gets his own series of five animated shorts, with Vin Diesel (the original Groot) voicing Baby Groot as he takes root in our imagination with whimsical animated misadventures. Bradley Cooper reprises his role as raccoon bounty hunter Rocket, acting as Groot’s surrogate father.

Inside Wednesday TV: