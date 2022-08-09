Country singer Garth Brooks is set to narrate the new documentary series America’s National Parks for National Geographic. The docuseries shines a light on the national parks of the United States, with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden providing introductions for each episode. America’s National Parks premieres Monday, August 29 at 9/8c. It will consist of five episodes airing consecutively over five nights on Nat Geo with all of the episodes debuting exclusively on Disney+ on August 31.

The series kicks off Nat Geo’s new annual America’s National Parks Week event, which takes place from Monday, August 29, through Friday, September 2, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. EDT each day. Nat Geo describes America’s National Parks as “an immersive, deep dive into the grandeur and beauty of the treasured landscapes that make up our collective national jewels.” In it, viewers will be taken on a viewing adventure across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the U.S. landscape. Each night features remarks from the First Lady as she delivers a special message about how each national park connects people to a piece of the American story.

“From the lush valley floors of Yosemite to the fiery, constantly erupting volcanoes of Hawai’i, these wild open spaces are home to amazing animal inhabitants, from some of the biggest bears on the planet to some of its toughest newts,” the synopsis reads. “Each one thrives in the nuanced ecosystems of these cherished parks. Some are seen in intimate glimpses, and others are television firsts, such as the elusive Mexican long-nosed bats feeding at night on the agave plant in Big Bend National Park.”

Episode 1 of America’s National Parks focuses on the Grand Canyon, with Episodes 2 through 5 highlighting Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, and Hawai’i Volcanoes. See Dr. Biden’s introduction to the series in the clip, above. And get a sneak peek into Brooks’ narration in the series premiere in the video, below.

Additionally, in participation with the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, Nat Geo will premiere a PSA throughout each episode in which Dr. Biden shows appreciation for our military community and reminds current service members and their families, veterans, and Gold Star families of their free entry into all national parks across the country. Finally, on the closing night, Dr. Biden will give an uplifting message that highlights the wondrous parks and animals showcased throughout the show.

“As a champion of our beloved national parks and longstanding advocate for our military community, we are thrilled Dr. Biden joined forces with National Geographic to encourage all Americans to explore the numerous beautiful national parks across the country,” National Geographic’s SVP of Development and Production Janet Han Vissering said.

As part of America’s National Parks Week, the Disney+ original series America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordon, will air at 10/9c each night. Additional network premieres include America’s National Parks: Hidden Gems, Bear Country Compilation, and Animals of the National Parks. Encore presentations during the week include American’s Wild Space, America’s National Parks: Classics, Yellowstone Wolf Dynasty, America’s Greatest Animals, and Big Sur: Wild California.

America’s National Parks is produced by Wildstar Films for Nat Geo, the award-winning creative team behind natural history films and series like Disney+’s recently premiered America the Beautiful, Disneynature’s Earth, and BBC’s Planet Earth. The landscape and wildlife were filmed with cutting-edge technology, including long-lens cinematography, remote camera traps, macro photography, and the latest high-resolution drone technology.

The docuseries is executive produced by Brooks. And for Wildstar, executive producers are Anwar Mamon and Dan Rees. Series producers are Myles Connolly and Ben Wallis. Drew Jones executive produces for Nat Geo.

America’s National Parks, Docuseries Premiere, Monday, August 29, 9/8c, Nat Geo; Streaming, August 31, Disney+