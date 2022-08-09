‘Criminal Minds’: Paget Brewster Unveils ‘Sassier’ New Look For Upcoming Revival

Paget Brewster is returning to her role as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss for the upcoming Criminal Minds revival on Paramount+, and she is bringing with her a new look and a new attitude.

The Drunk History actress took to Twitter on Monday, August 8, tweeting a photo from her first day on set in the hair and makeup chair. “Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else,” she wrote.

Brewster first joined Criminal Minds in the ninth episode of Season 2 in 2006, replacing Agent Elle Greenaway (Lola Glaudini). She would continue to appear in subsequent seasons, though her role was reduced in Season 6 for what were believed to be financial reasons. Her final episode as a main cast member came in Season 8 in 2012, though she would reprise the role in 2014 for the show’s 200th episode before eventually returning as a series regular in Season 12.

While her character was known for her jet-black locks, Brewster has been embracing her grey hair in recent months. “I like my grey hair,” she tweeted in July. “I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks. We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please.”

In addition to Brewster, other original cast members returning for the revival include Joe Mantegna as David, A.J. Cook as JJ, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope, Aisha Tyler as Tara, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke.

