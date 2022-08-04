‘Ride’: Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff & More Join Rodeo Series on Hallmark

The Hallmark Channel is getting into the world of the rodeo with one of its upcoming new series, and for its cast, the network has lassoed stars from The Kominsky Method, Good Trouble, and Riverdale.

Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sarah Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore will star in Ride. The series, set to air in 2023, is now in production in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It follows the McMurrays — part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation — as they try to keep their ranch afloat and save their land. A tragic loss leads to everyone going on “an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery” while the story also reveals “a twisted web of secrets” that might not just tear apart the family, but their small town in Colorado as well.

Skovbye (from Riverdale), Travis (The Kominsky Method), and Garcia play the three women of the McMurray clan. Skovbye’s Missy is the widowed rodeo queen who married into the family. Travis’ Isabel is the “tough-as-nails” matriarch. And Garcia’s Valeria is a former teen runaway. Mirchoff (Good Trouble) plays second-born son, Cash, who is to carry on their legacy. Foy is the youngest son, Tuff. And Moore is Gus, described as “a handsome stranger who comes into their lives.”

“We are excited to welcome the talented cast of Ride to our family here at Hallmark Channel,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. “We believe our viewers will be drawn to this exceptional, layered story that will make it a fan favorite.”

Ride is a co-production of Endeavor-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. The series is based on a script by Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman. Also executive producing are John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios, Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny for Nitelite Entertainment, Elana Barry and Josh Adler for Circle of Confusion, Jordy Randall and Tom Cox for Seven24 Films, and Paolo Barzman (who also directs).

Ride, which was announced in June, isn’t the only new series coming to the Hallmark Channel. Also on the slate is The Way Home, which stars Andie MacDowell, who previously starred in the net’s Cedar Cove. In a small Canadian farm town, three generations of Landry family women — matriarch Del (played by MacDowell), her estranged daughter Kat, and Kat’s teen daughter — embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other while learning important lessons about their family’s past.

News of these series comes as Chesapeake Shores is entering its sixth and final season on Hallmark Channel, premiering on August 14. Meanwhile, When Calls the Heart has been picked up for its 10th season.