Hallmark Channel Greenlights Rodeo Drama Series ‘Ride’

The Hallmark Channel is developing a new original drama series about a rodeo dynasty, set to premiere in 2023.

According to Deadline, Ride is a multigenerational family drama that follows the lives of the Murrays as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. The story takes place following a tragic loss and traces each character’s empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a web of secrets that threatens to tear apart the family and their small Colorado town.

The Murray family is described as a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily but is prone to high emotions and personality clashes. It is often left up to the three strong women of the family — widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen runaway Valeria — to stand strong against all challenges and save their land.

Endeavor-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films are producing the show in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. It is based on an original script by husband and wife writing duo Rebecca Boss & Chris Masi (Our Kind of People), who also serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Sherri Cooper-Landsman (Brothers and Sisters).

“We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women,” said Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks (via Deadline). “We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.”

“Get ready to be swept up in the epic romance of Ride,” added Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted, and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producers, Blink49 Studios. “Rebecca Boss, Chris Masi, and Sherri Cooper-Landsman are creating a truly juicy family saga set against the backdrop of the west.”

Greg Gugliotta, Executive Producer, Nitelite Entertainment, added, “There’s nothing I love more than a grounded family drama that delivers dynamic and inclusive storytelling, so when I first read Rebecca & Chris’ pilot, I was instantly hooked. We knew that the Murray Ranch would find a home and we’re proud and excited to be part of the venerable Hallmark family in 2023.”

Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp) is set to direct and executive produce. Production will begin this summer in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Ride, Season 1, 2023, Hallmark Channel