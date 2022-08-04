You never forget your worst. The official Tell Me Lies trailer is here, and it’s full of melodramatic twists and turns. Premiering with its first three episodes on Wednesday, September 7, Hulu‘s Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jackson White (Ambulance, Mrs. Fletcher) in the story based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them..

The series also stars Catherine Missal (The Blacklist, Doubt), Spencer House (Space Force, Teenage Bounty Hunters), Sonia Mena (The Deuce), Branden Cook (Chicago P.D.), Benjamin Wadsworth (Deadly Class), and Alicia Crowder (The Society).

For further details about what to expect, viewers can turn to the book, described as a “sexy, thrilling novel about that one person who still haunts you — the other one. The wrong one. The one you couldn’t let go of. The one you’ll never forget.”

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer and showrunner on Tell Me Lies. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner. Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis, and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media, and VICE Studios’ Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer executive produce for Vice-owned Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer and pilot director. Lovering serves as a consulting producer.

Tell Me Lies is the second TV series from Roberts and Preiss’ Belletrist Productions. The first series was teen vampire drama First Kill, which was recently canceled at Netflix after one season.

Tell Me Lies, First Three Episodes, Premiere, Wednesday, September 7, Hulu, New Episodes Weekly