‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Joins Disney+’s ‘Ironheart’

Shea Couleé, who won the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, is sashaying her way into the Marvel Universe, as she has landed a role in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

As reported by Deadline, Couleé is joining the upcoming Marvel series in a secret role. She will star alongside the previously announced Dominique Thorne, who is set to play Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), a super-genius engineering student who attends MIT and designs a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man Armor using material stolen from campus.

In addition to Couleé and Thorne, the series also stars Alden Ehrenreich (Brave New World), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), and Manny Montana (Good Girls). Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) is on board as head writer.

Couleé, a drag queen, musician, and actor, rose to fame after competing on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017, where she finished in the top four. She returned for the show’s All-Stars edition in 2020, ultimately winning the whole competition. Couleé once again returned to the Emmy-winning reality series this year to participate in the all-winners edition.

Outside of her appearances on Drag Race, Couleé is known for her podcast series, Wanna Be on Top?, which premiered at No. 1 on Apple Podcasts. The series, produced by Forever Dog Podcast and Moguls of Media, dives into the world of America’s Next Top Model. Also, in 2016, she co-produced, directed, wrote, and starred in her own movie, Lipstick City.

Ironheart is one of many Marvel series in the works at Disney+. The streamer recently debuted Ms. Marvel, which followed Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Loki, and What If…? Next to debut is the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, set to premiere on Wednesday, August 17.