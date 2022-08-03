Disney+ is giving Star Wars fans a closer look at the upcoming series Andor with first-look photos of Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor and Genevieve O’Reilly‘s Mon Mothma.

The 12-episode Lucasfilm series, set prior to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which introduced Luna’s titular character), is set to premiere with three episodes on Wednesday, September 21. Additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis through the finale.

In the first look photo of Cassian Andor, Luna ducks behind some equipment and appears to be evading some kind of laser threat. As previously announced, Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy with Cassian’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

The show brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved in the fight. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, in which Cassian will embark on the path to becoming a rebel hero.

During this journey, viewers will be reintroduced to Mon Mothma, a leader of the Galactic Senate’s Loyalist faction. Working in secret, she helped form the Rebel Alliance and will likely play an ally role as she did in Rogue One. The first image of the character shows the leader in a serene and somewhat regal setting.

Joining Luna and O’Reilly in Andor are costars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. The series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan.

Stay tuned for more first looks and don’t miss Andor when it arrives on Disney+ this fall.

Andor, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Disney+