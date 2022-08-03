September is the month for premieres on Disney+.

As part of its virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, the streaming service announced premiere dates (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and others) and shared new trailers for its fall series. Also, ahead of its premiere, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory has already been renewed for a second season.

Disney+ Day returns on Thursday, September 8. It’s the annual celebration of the Disney+ global community and features premieres, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more. It will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, California that runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

Take a look at Disney+’s upcoming schedule, with the new trailers, below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 18)

The newest Marvel series, following Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters will now drop its episodes on Thursdays. (It was previously set to premiere on Wednesday, August 17.) Jennifer, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series includes MCU vets — Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong — as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro, and Gao.

Growing Up (September 8)

This innovative hybrid docuseries, created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through 10 compelling coming of age stories. Each 30-minute episode, through narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking, follows an individual, ages 18-22, as they share their experiences growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows the “hero” to walk viewers through their childhood and teenage years and includes creative cinematic reenactments to help bring their major inflection points to life.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (September 8)

The National Geographic explorer takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. The series tells extraordinary, real-life animal stories and takes viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. In Season 1, Gregory braves the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and comes face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia.

Super/Natural (September 21)

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, this new series utilizes the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 (September 28)

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name in Season 1, the squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?