FX Orders ‘The Veil’ Thriller Starring Elisabeth Moss for Hulu

Steven Knight and Elisabeth Moss are partnering up in a new series for FX exclusively for Hulu.

FX has ordered The Veil, a limited series from Knight and starring Moss, who will also executive produce. The thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming FX in a statement. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.” (Knight’s previous projects at FX include Taboo and A Christmas Carol. He also has Great Expectations, starring Olivia Coleman, coming.)

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” Knight said. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

Moss’ TV credits include Mad Men, Shining Girls, and Top of the Lake. She is currently in production on The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 (premiering September 14 on Hulu) and will be directing three episodes.

Knight will also write the series. Joining Knight as executive producers are PatMa Productions’ Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler, as well as Moss with Lindsey McManus under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil will be produced by FX Productions.