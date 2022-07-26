What We Do in the Shadows continues to bring the laughs with its fourth season at FX and the stars of the hit comedy dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to tease even more fun times ahead.

Sitting down with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook, executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson joined stars Harvey Guillen, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal to talk all things vampires. Based on the concept introduced in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement‘s 2014 film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows the day-to-day life of vampire roommates and their human familiar who are living in Staten Island.

Admittedly, Simms notes, “Everyone works really hard to make something that is just incredibly silly and has no relevance to anything and is pure escapism… it’s just a treat.” A treat that fans have devoured eagerly for several seasons as the characters and their dynamics continuously grow and evolve.

Of those transformations, Guillen, who plays familiar Guillermo says, “No one expected it,” of his character’s growth. Starting as a meager and introverted familiar to Kayvan Novak‘s Nandor, Guillermo has uncovered various parts of himself along the journey. “I’m always surprised… It’s always exciting for me and for the fans because it’s pulling away at the layers of Guillermo.”

And Berry’s Laszlo has taken on the role of a father figure for baby Colin Robinson (Proksch) in Season 4, something that the actor says has “been a lot of fun.” Although Laszlo hasn’t had much say in the matter as he was left alone with the child between seasons, Berry adds of his character’s parenting, “I personally think he’s done a very good job.”

Find out what other fun surprises are on the horizon as What We Do in the Shadows continues on FX and stay tuned for more fun videos like this as we continue to roll out our SDCC coverage.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4, New Episodes, Tuesdays, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)